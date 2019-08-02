Crash, reports of shots fired draw heavy police presence to Mosby Court

Breaking News
by: WRIC Newsroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Police have responded to Mosby Court in the city’s east end following reports of a crash and gunfire.

Officers remain in the 1900 block of Redd Street for a car crash and shots fired, according to police. It happened just before 9:30 p.m.

Police say a car crashed into a parked vehicle and the driver ran off. No word on it both incidents were related.

Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle. No additional information is known at this time.

Anyone with details relative to this investigation is asked to call (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

