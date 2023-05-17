RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 95 are causing significant delays for drivers in the Richmond area.

The first crash was first reported by VDOT around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, and is located on I-95 North near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit. The second crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. and is located just north of the I-64 exit.

According to VDOT, the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. There is currently a 2.5-mile backup.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.