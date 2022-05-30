RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Reconstruction of one of the city’s oldest public housing developments is set to be underway with Phase 1 demolition scheduled to begin on Memorial Day.

This is expected to be the first step in a long-awaited renovation project by the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) in the Richmond East End neighborhood of Creighton Court.

“These activities signal a new beginning for Creighton families, the East End and the Richmond community,” said Sheila Hill Christian, RRHA Interim CEO. “The residents of Creighton are part of the fabric of the city and our goal is to ensure they have a voice, a choice and a safe, affordable place to call home.”

RRHA announced on Tuesday that bulldozers would be expected on the site as early as Friday and that demolition activities were expected to last until August 2022.

Creighton Court residents who occupied the space have all been successfully relocated, according to RRHA. 8News reported in April that residents had been given a number of relocation options, but some residents were skeptical of the project.

RRHA’s 3-phase demolition plan for Creighton Court (courtesy of the city of Richmond)

Families residing in Phase 2 and Phase 3 areas will have an opportunity to raise questions and concerns at an in-person meeting in the Creighton property management office on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

The Creighton Court Transformation is the first of many RRHA-proposed redevelopment projects planned for Richmond’s neighborhoods.