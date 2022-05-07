RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fire at a large commercial building near Richmond Highway is still not considered under control after two hours of Richmond Fire Department units being on scene.

According to Richmond Fire, a call came in for a structure fire just before 2 p.m. Saturday on Stockton Street near Richmond Highway. No one was inside when the fire started

Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the roof of the building and began putting water on the fire from above.

No injuries have been reported at the scene as of now. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.