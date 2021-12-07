Crews battle house fire caused by incense in Southside Richmond

Fire caused by Incense in Southside home (Photo courtesy of The Richmond Fire Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to a house fire in Southside Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived to 901 Belt Blvd. at 10:01 a.m. where they found an active fire in a bedroom in the home.







Richmond Fire said they saw heavy smoke coming from the home upon arrival, but that they had it under control 18 minutes later.

The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit found the cause of the fire to be incense left burning in the home, which ignited other materials.

During the investigation, Richmond Fire found that the home had no working smoke detectors.

All residents and their pets were able to make it out of the home safely.