Crews battle house fire in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews battled a house fire on the city’s southside Friday morning.

Crews were called to the house in the 1600 block of Tennyson Avenue shortly before 10:15 a.m. Richmond Fire said on Twitter that crews arrived to find “heavy smoke” coming from the home.

Working Fire: Engine 23 arrived on scene 1655 Tennyson Ave. with heavy smoke coming from the residence. Everyone was reported outside of the home as they immediately conducted an interior attack. A primary search was conducted with negative results. @CityofRichmond #RVA pic.twitter.com/TP2zehm89u — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) December 27, 2019

Chesterfield County Fire units were also called to help the Richmond Fire Department battle the blaze.

According to Richmond Fire, everyone made it out of the house safely. Crews determined the fire started on the right side of the house, though the official cause is under investigation.

Photo Credit: Eric Coleman

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.