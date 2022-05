RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews have commenced the first steps for renovation of William Fox Elementary School in The Fan neighborhood this morning.

Crews beginning to clear debris at Fox Elementary (Photo: Howie Williams/WRIC)

Debris is being cleared from the site where the school will be rebuilt after the devastating fire destroyed much of the interior of the school in February.

It is expected that students will be able to move back into the rebuilt Fox Elementary by the fall of 2024.

Crews beginning to clear debris at Fox Elementary (Photo: Howie Williams/WRIC)