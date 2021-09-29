Crews extinguish fire at Midlothian Turnpike apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of a Richmond apartment complex are lucky this evening after a fire caused damage to the building but was confined to the hallway of a stairs area.

At 11:14 a.m., Richmond Fire crews responded to 3203 Midlothian Turnpike at Forest Square Apartments for a report of an apartment fire.

When they arrived at the scene, they found flames and smoke coming out of the building.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire before any apartments were impacted. It was put out within 20 minutes.

Thankfully for residents, there were also no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Photo provided by Richmond Fire Department

