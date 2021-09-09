Virginia puts new time capsule inside Robert E. Lee monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has replaced the time capsule that rested inside the Robert E. Lee monument since 1887 with a new time capsule filled with artifacts that reflect 2020, a year of growing activism that ultimately led to the fall of Richmond’s vestiges to the Confederacy.

Workers spent Thursday morning trying to retrieve the 1887 capsule, which was planted at the base of the pedestal of the Robert E. Lee monument, removing cornerstones at the monument’s base in hopes they could locate the 134-year-old time capsule believed to be holding artifacts from around that time.

Crews did run into a bit of a roadblock during the process, with officials telling 8News that the 1887 time capsule was deeper than expected.

#UPDATE: Crews have run into a bit of a roadblock with the process. We’re told the time capsule is deeper than expected. So, now, they’ll re-assess and dig deeper into the corner area.. which is still where the believe the capsule is. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/2PSqplraPZ — Autumn Childress (@achildresstv) September 9, 2021

