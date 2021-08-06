Crews in Richmond respond to fire at East Marshall Street apartment building early Friday

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crews responded to a fire on East Marshall Street just after 1:45 a.m. on Friday morning. Photo: Richmond Fire Department/Twitter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment building early Friday morning on East Marshall Street.

Crews arrived to 1903 East Marshall at 1:48 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the sixth floor. Smoke detectors and sprinklers were activated.

Firefighters on scene sourced the blaze to a trash can outside a fifth-floor apartment, which didn’t spread to any units.

Water from the sprinklers impacted 20 apartments, but no major damage was reported. The fire department says five of the impacted apartments were vacant.

Nobody was injured or displaced as a result of the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events