RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The pedestal that once held the First Virginia Regiment statue in the Fan’s Meadow Park is being removed by crews today.

Located about a block away from Monument Avenue, the statue was part of a monument for the First Virginia Regiment’s fallen soldiers. The regiment was formed in 1754, 21 years before the Revolutionary War.

The statue was toppled over on June 20, 2020.



Photos from June 2020 by Julia Heimlich

On Monday, crews disassembled the pedestal that stood surrounded by bushes at Meadow Park.