RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond emergency crews are responding to a house fire on Decatur Street in the Manchester neighborhood this morning. A person has died, officials have confirmed.

Damage from black smoke could be seen on the outside of the building at the active scene. The call came in around 4:41 a.m. and crews were on scene within minutes.

Heavy fire was coming from the front porch when crews initially arrived on scene at 4:45 a.m. At the time, there were two people trapped inside. The fire was knocked down at 5:02 a.m.

One person trapped inside was taken to the hospital, while the other person died. The victims were on the second floor during the blaze.

The fire was marked under control at 5:17 a.m.

8News has reached out for more information. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

DECATUR STREET FIRE PHOTOS: