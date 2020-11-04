Crowd gathers at Richmond City Hall, police present

A crowd gathers at Richmond City Hall on Election Night with Richmond Police officers present. (Photo: Alex Thorson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crowd has gathered at Richmond City Hall on Election Night.

The crowd can be heard chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Breonna Taylor.” Richmond Police officers are reportedly stationed on the street corners around City Hall.

A crowd is gathered at Richmond City Hall. (Photo: Alex Thorson)

Nearby, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) officials issued a Tuesday night advisory of public assembly at the MCV Campus on East Broad Street. According to the advisory, police are allowing access on Marshall Street.

According to the 8News reporter on scene, there is also a police presence blocking the road along part of Monument Avenue.

