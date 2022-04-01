RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Riverfront Canal Cruises, a subsidiary of Venture Richmond, has launched their 22nd season of tours through the James River and the Kanawha Canal. They have operated at a limited capacity for the past two seasons due to COVID-19.

According to a press release from the organization, these boat tours operate with varying hours in April, October and November, but run seven days a week from May through September. The trips last for about 40 minutes.

While cruising through downtown Richmond, tour boat operators narrate centuries of local history, from Powhatan’s Chiefdom to the first successful electric street car in the world.

These flat-bottomed canal boats can carry up to 28 passengers and are handicap accessible. They are available for private charter trips of one or two hours for all manner of special events, including birthdays, corporate retreats and business groups.

Private charters can be booked for any time, but reservations must be made at least two weeks in advance.

More information on these tours can be found here.