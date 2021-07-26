CSX: Coal dumped after train derailment contained, recovery process not yet underway

Drone footage shows that coal from a train that derailed in Richmond near Hollywood Cemetery is now going into the James River. (Photos: Walker Smithson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Coal spilled into the Kanawha Canal Friday afternoon after 13 train cars carrying coal derailed near Tredegar Street. CSX tells 8News the coal is contained but has yet to be removed from the canal.

There are plans to recover the coal from the canal but CSX is still working to hire a contractor to carry out the task. Until the coal is recovered CSX says containment booms and silt curtains are being used to keep the coal from the rest of the waterway.

The boom and curtain act as barriers between the parts of the canal where the coal is and other sections.

An official with CSX said the 13 coal cars derailed at about 1:30 p.m. on July 23, in Richmond near Tredegar Street and the Lee Bridge. On Friday, they said a few of those cars spilled some of the coal onto the ground, but there was no impact to the nearby waterways.

Drone footage shows that coal from a train that derailed in Richmond near Hollywood Cemetery is now going into the James River. (Photo: Walker Smithson)

Saturday, a viewer sent 8News drone footage of the train derailment. The videos and photos showed coal falling into the James River. CSX explained that day that there had been a controlled dump from the remaining cars in order to clear the train cars.

The City of Richmond and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality are working with CSX to restore the area.