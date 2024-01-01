RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friday, Jan. 5, the Children’s Museum of Richmond will kick off its CultureFest Friday event series.

Every first Friday, starting in January and ending in June, the museum will host a monthly cultural celebration for the entire family.

Children will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in diverse global cultures with live music, dance and theatric performances, culinary delights, and interactive arts and crafts activities.

The schedule for the CultureFest events are as follows:

Jan. 5 : Afghanistan (features snack courtesy of The Mantu)

: Afghanistan (features snack courtesy of The Mantu) Feb. 2 : Africa (Black History Month)

: Africa (Black History Month) March 1 : Ireland

: Ireland April 5 : Lebanon (Arab-American Month)

: Lebanon (Arab-American Month) May 3 : China (Asian-American Month)

: China (Asian-American Month) June 7: Jamaica

CultureFest Friday is in partnership with the Culture Encounters, a local non-profit organization, according to a spokesperson for the Children’s Museum of Richmond.