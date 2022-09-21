RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new dachshund-themed event will bring hundreds of the short-legged, long-backed dogs and their owners to Richmond next month.

“Dachtoberfest” will be held at the Delta Hotel, located at 555 E. Canal Street in Richmond, on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

The day will feature plenty of dachshund-themed fun, including raffles, vendors and guest speakers. But the highlight of the day includes costume contests and dachshund races. The costume contests are open to all dogs, not just dachshunds, and range in theme from “most whimsical” to best group costume. There will also be dachshunds races throughout the day, with races divided by age and ability. It costs $5 to enter a dachshund into the races.

While dachshunds are the stars of the show, all dogs are welcome at the event.

While this is the event’s first time coming to Richmond, Dachtoberfest has been running for 20 years in Washington, D.C. The event is organized by the Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation, a nonprofit focused on dachshund education, health and care.