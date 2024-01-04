RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Daily lane closures will take place at an intersection in Richmond’s Northside to allow for the completion of a road project.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 through Friday, Jan. 19, the curb lane, sidewalk and median lane at the intersection of Hermitage Road and Westbrook Avenue will be closed.

According to the City, the lane closures will provide room to repair sections of the concrete sidewalk, install pedestrian signal equipment and make improvements within the median at the intersection.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The road improvements are part of project under the Highway Safety Improvements Program‘s Pedestrian Improvement at Signalized Intersection — with the goal of improving safety on all public roads.