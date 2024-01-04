RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An intersection in Richmond’s Southside will see daily lane closures to allow for road safety improvements.
On Monday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the curb lane, sidewalk and median lane at the intersection at Broad Rock Boulevard and Walmsley Boulevard will be closed daily.
The lane closures will allow for a contractor to repair sections of the sidewalk, install pedestrian signals and make improvements within the median at the intersection.
According to the City, this road work is a part of a project under the Highway Safety Improvements Program‘s Pedestrian Improvement at Signalized Intersection — with the goal to improve safety on all public roads.