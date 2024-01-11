RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The James River remains at dangerous water levels after a significant rise following Tuesday’s storm.

The area on Water Street off of East Main Street in Richmond, where you would usually be able to catch a pretty good view of the calm James River, showed a very different sight on Thursday morning.

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

Rushing water overtook parts of the embankment and flooded several areas along the river’s edge. The river had risen to just over 12 feet near the Shockoe Bottom area and 16 feet near Pony Pasture, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Now, city officials and organizations like Friends of the James River Park are warning residents to stay away from the water until the threat is over.

Most areas along the James River in Richmond are already at a moderate flood level and are expected to go back down in the next 24 hours. However, more stormy weather forecasted for Friday could complicate the river hazards further.

A spokesperson with Friends of the James River Park told 8News that the most important thing that people can do is check the river levels before making plans to go out on or around the water.

(Courtesy of Friends of the James River Park)

Since most people aren’t out on the river this time of year, the real danger is accidentally ending up in a flooded area while out on a hike along the river.

Another source of danger is the extra debris that gets picked up and pulled downstream when the water rises.

Officials say as the river overflows, it pulls all kinds of trees and other debris into the water. It then forms into patches that are known as “strainers.” According to the Friends of the James spokesperson, strainers present a serious hazard to anyone in the water.

“The danger comes from not taking the time to make sure you are totally up to speed on what the risks are, and taking risks that you might not be ready for just because the opportunity is there,” said the Friends of the James spokesperson.

For more river and water safety tips, visit the Friends of The James River Park website.