Daughter pays tribute to Richmond dad electrocuted while working in Prince William County

Edwin Romero-Hernandez passed away on August 24, 2021. According to his daughter, he was painting aparments on a lift and was electrocuted by power lines. (Photos provided by Daniela Romero Villalobos)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A grieving daughter from Richmond is paying tribute to her dad who passed away unexpectedly while at work Tuesday in Prince William County.

Police said fire and rescue crews responded to the 16900 block of Porters Inn Drive in Dumfries at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, to investigate an electrical fire. On the scene, they found two victims who were working in the area when they were elevated in the basket and came into contact with an active electrical wire.

Edwin Romero-Hernandez and his daughter, Daniela Romero Villalobos (Photo provided by Daniela Romero Villalobos)

Edwin Romero-Hernandez, 46, was flown to a hospital where he later died.

Daniella Romero-Villalobos told 8News her dad was a very humble and happy person. She said he was a very hardworking man who usually worked every day except Sunday.

One of his favorite things to do was spending time with family and friends.

“He’s loved by so many people simply for the way he was. A sweet person who wouldn’t hurt a fly,” Romero-Villalobos said.

Edwin Romero-Hernandez and his daughter at her high school graduation. (Photos provided by Daniela Romero Villalobos)

Romero-Villalobos said her father’s passing has impacted her greatly. She is Hernandez’s only daughter.

“I know that everything he did was for me. He supported me through everything I’ve [chosen] to do with my life,” she said.

Romero-Villalobos has started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of her dad’s funeral.

“His one desire in life was to retire in Costa Rica where he was born,” Romero-Villalobos said.

The Prince William County Police Department has taken over the investigation. Stay with 8News for updates.