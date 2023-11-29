RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking the public for help after finding a dead puppy tied to a fire hydrant in a neighborhood in the city’s East End.

“On Monday, our Officers recovered a deceased, blue brindle female pit mix, who was tied to a fire hydrant on the corner of Rex & Corbin St. in the City of Richmond,” Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) said.

RACC said a large knife was also found next to the deceased puppy. The animal control operation said it was a “horrific situation.”

“The dog had small horizontal cuts in her skin, a few abrasions on her face and was wearing a blue nylon collar and a black leash,” RACC said.

The animal control organization said it shielded parts of the photo due to the graphic nature.

Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking the public for help after finding a dead puppy tied to a fire hydrant in a neighborhood in the city’s East End on Monday, Nov. 27. (Photo: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

RACC is asking anyone who may have seen anything in the area where the puppy was found to contact the organization on Facebook or Instagram, by emailing Robert.Leinberger@rva.gov or by calling 804-646-5573.