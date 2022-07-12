A scene from the shooting in Richmond on Monday evening. Credit: Brad Vassar / 8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A deadly shooting involving multiple people at a Richmond convenience store is causing angst among neighboring businesses and residents.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on July 11, Richmond police responded to the James Food Store on Broad Rock Boulevard for shots fired. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds, and one man dead inside the store. The two men were rushed to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance video obtained by 8News shows the moments emergency crews raced to the scene and wheeled the victims out. It’s a scene that is causing concern for neighbors like Ruby Rodriguez.

“It’s very sad,” she said. “I have children here.”

Rodriguez said her husband was home at the time of the shooting and rushed inside their home with their three children when the gunshots erupted.

“Unfortunately, we hear shots often, but my husband is very worried because he thinks this will continue to happen,” she said.

As of Tuesday, July 12th, Richmond police have reported 33 homicides in the City. This is down just two compared to this time last year, which broke a 15-year record for the most homicides.

At this time, police haven’t released suspect or victim information.

A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death of the man found inside the store.