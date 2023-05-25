One man has been killed in a speed-related crash in the Forest Hill area on Thursday evening. Credit: 8News.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man has been killed in a speed-related crash in the Forest Hill area on Thursday evening.

The crash was reported on Kenmore Road and Forest Hill Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.

One man was killed in the single-car crash, according to Richmond Police.

Police have also confirmed that the incident was speed-related.

Richmond first responders are on scene of a deadly crash on Kenmore Road and Forest Hill Avenue on Thursday, May 25. Credit: 8News.

Witnesses on scene told 8News that were was an explosion at the time of the crash. Witnesses also said that traffic lights in the area were not functional.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.