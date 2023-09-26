RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former Richmond Police Department officer is scheduled to turn himself in after he was found guilty of manslaughter in connection to a crash that killed an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old.

On Friday, Richard Daniel Johnson was sentenced in Richmond City Circuit Court to a total of six months in prison after he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash in April 2022.

In April, Johnson was convicted of two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor charge for reckless driving in connection to the crash, which killed 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin and 19-year-old Tracey Williams.

Candice Ruffin, Jeremiah’s mother, feels strongly about Johnson’s sentence.

“No amount of punishment could ever be enough to soothe our souls from the death of our beloved son Jeremiah Ruffin,” she said.

On the night of April 7, 2022, Johnson and DQuan Walker, a trainee officer, were called in as backup officers for a burglary call. It was later revealed in court that Johnson was driving 60 miles per hour on a street with a 35 miles per hour speed limit when he ran a red light and hit a vehicle with Ruffin and Williams inside at the intersection of Bells Road and Castlewood Road.

8News confirmed with Richmond Police that Johnson resigned from the department following the crash.

The Richmond City Circuit Court Clerk’s office said the next step for Johnson will be turning himself in to the Richmond City Justice Center on Oct. 6. Then, it will be determined whether he’s eligible to serve his sentence at home.

8News’ legal analyst said home incarceration can be permitted by a court, but the final decision is up to the sheriff. People who don’t have a record and who aren’t considered risks to reoffend are usually considered eligible for this option.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards responded to Johnson’s conviction with a statement acknowledging everyone’s pain.

“We respect the judicial system and the jury’s decision,” he said. “As Chief, I ask the Richmond community to keep Officer Johnson and the Ruffin and Williams families in your prayers knowing how much they have lost.”