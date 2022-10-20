RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A powerful production is now playing at Altria Theater in Richmond through the weekend.

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ began showing at Altria Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 23.

8News anchor Delaney Hall sat down with cast members Nikhil Saboo and Pablo Laucerica to learn more about the production.

“I hope the show sparks a lot conversations between family members, between friends — all these different things,” Saboo said. “I hope people leave with that message of how powerful conversation and communication is.”

Laucerica hopes audiences walk away with an important message.

“I think people will leave with the message of ‘keep trying,'” he said. “‘Keep going,’ I think that’s something that’s said in the show — to just keep going. Perseverance, and the ability to try your best.”

“Dear Evan Hansen” tickets can be purchased on Broadway In Richmond’s website.