Death investigation underway after woman found dead on Richmond sidewalk

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after Richmond police found a woman dead on a sidewalk near Hammond Avenue.

According to police, the woman was found with apparent injuries just before 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of Hammond Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

Police said that neighbors reported hearing a disturbance Sunday evening.

At this time, the northbound lane of Brook Road is closed for the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events