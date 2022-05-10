RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The last remaining Confederate monument in Richmond is being donated to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

The city passed an ordinance yesterday calling for the respectful removal of A.P. Hill’s remains.

City councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert, who represents the district where the monument is, said the decision will spark more uncomfortable conversations.

A previous proposal would have moved A.P. Hill’s remains to a cemetery in Culpeper where he was born, but no plan has been agreed to on that as of yet.

The city began removing its Confederate monuments in 2020, starting with the J.E.B. Stuart statue.

A.P. Hill’s statue hasn’t been able to be removed yet because it’s the only Confederate monument in Richmond in which someone is buried underneath it.

Even before his memorial was built, A.P. Hill’s remains were moved twice. The first time to Chesterfield County and a second time to the Hollywood Cemetery.

Councilwoman Lambert said there will be a transparent process to moving A.P. Hill’s remains.