Declaring racism as a public health crisis on the Richmond City Council agenda

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Council will take up a resolution declaring racism as a public health crisis at their meeting on Monday.

The resolution on the meeting agenda aims to develop anti-racist policies that promote equity and diversity in all city departments and agencies, while also continuing to work with organizations that want to improve the health of all communities in the city.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. You can watch the meeting live on Microsoft Teams.

City Council also aims to move forward on a plan to create an agreement between the city and RVA Entertainment Holdings, LLC to develop ONE Casino + Resort. Richmond residents will vote in November on a referendum deciding whether or not to build a casino in the city.