Demolition at Creighton Court starts this fall for phase one of transformation project

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority introduced a timeline for the Creighton Court transformation and relocation project with demolition set to begin this fall.

In a public video conference on Wednesday, RRHA members discussed the future of Creighton Court and allowed input from the community on the project.

Project phase layout by RRHA

According to their current plan, during phase one of demolition, Creighton Court families in the homes closest to Nine Mile Road will be relocated starting this spring in advance of the demolition planned for fall 2021.

Desi Wynter, the Deputy Director of Real Estate for RRHA, says there will be no out of pocket expenses for residents having to relocate.

Phases two and three do not currently have a timeline for completion.

In 2022, infrastructure construction and new building construction will begin with a goal of phase one residents being moved into the neighborhood’s 68 new homes by 2023.

RRHA will also be submitting an application to Virginia Housing for a 9% tax credit for the first new units in March.

Before being relocated, residents will be approached for one-on-one resident assessments so RRHA can understand personal relocation preferences and make accommodations based on tenant needs.

RRHA will provide a quarterly newsletter for community meetings in addition to creating an information line at 804-780-4343. Residents can also email creightonredevelopment@gmail.com with further questions.