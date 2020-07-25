Demonstrators to gather in support of Portland protests at Richmond’s Monroe Park

Demonstrators are expected to make their way to Monroe Park on Saturday night for a protest called “Richmond Stands With Portland,” according to a flyer circulating on social media. (Warning: profanities on the flyer have been blurred out)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Demonstrators are expected to make their way to Monroe Park on Saturday night for a protest called “Richmond Stands With Portland,” according to a flyer circulating on social media.

Richmond Councilwoman Kim Gray, who represents the city’s 2nd District, sent an email to Mayor Levar Stoney and newly appointed Police Chief Gerald Smith regarding the city’s response plan to the protest.

“As I am sure you know, publicity for this event is calling for participants to gather at Monroe Park at 9:30 p.m. tomorrow night. It can very easily be inferred from the attached flyer that participants will be encouraged or incited to engage in violent behavior,” Gray wrote. “It would be tremendously reassuring to residents if the City administration and RPD could communicate a plan of action.”

Gray then asks what Richmond’s plan of action is and what, if any, precautions residents should be taking ahead of the planned protest. A liaison for the councilwoman told 8News on Friday afternoon that the mayor and police chief did not respond.

Richmond police later told 8News that the department is “aware of the flyer.”

“We are prepared. We will stay in touch, should anything develop,” police said.

Stay with 8News for a full report at 11 p.m.