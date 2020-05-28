Despite capacity restrictions, Legend Brewing Co. eager to reopen Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friday marks the start of Phase One in Richmond, which means restaurants and breweries can reopen with restrictions.

Not all breweries in the city are choosing to reopen Friday, but Legend Brewing Company is one that is planning to open its doors.

Vice President of Operations David Gott told 8News the brewery was ready to go two weeks ago, but it turned into an expensive loss when Mayor Levar Stoney decided to delay Phase One. Now, they are preparing to let eager customers back in.

“The phone calls we’ve been getting, I assume we’re going to be turning people away,” said Gott.

Restaurants and breweries can open at 50 percent outdoor capacity under Phase One. Gott said it was an easy decision for Legend to reopen because of their large outdoor space.

“People are kind of desperate to get out and we have a large outdoor venue here. Economically, it makes sense,” he said.

At half capacity, Legend can seat 130 people on its outdoor deck, but Gott said they will be capping it at 100 people. Legend is also expanding the deck out into the parking lot to space out tables even further, as well as following the city’s mandatory requirements for reopening.

Mayor Stoney is asking restaurants to voluntarily keep a log of customers to help the city with contact tracing, but Gott feels it’s an invasion of privacy.

“I’m going to say we’re probably not going to, simply for the privacy of our customers,” said Gott.

He is asking for patience as they get back up and running.

“There might be some trip ups, there might be some things that are just very, very different so just please bare with us all,” Gott said.

Legend Brewing opens its doors Friday at 11:30 a.m. The brewery is also having a “demolition brunch” Saturday morning where they will open doors at 6 a.m. for customers to watch the Dominion Energy tower implosion from across the river.

LATEST HEADLINES: