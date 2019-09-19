Deteriorated sidewalk causing locals, business owners more than aches and pains

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Business owners in Scott’s Addition are frustrated with damaged sidewalks in the neighborhood, following a new report from the city of Richmond that says more than 60 sidewalks in the area need work.

It’s a problem some local business owners have been trying to address for years. Koontz Paint and Bodyworks in Scott’s Addition has recorded several people fall and hurt themselves because of the damaged sidewalks.

“They’ve been declining over the years,” said Jimmy Koontz, owner of Koontz Paint and Bodyworks Works Inc. “They’re terrible, we’ve had 13 recorded trip falls.”

Most recently, a pregnant woman face-planted in front of the business.

“Pretty horrific,” Koontz said. “We’ve had a lot of older people falling out here.”

Councilwoman Kim Gray says the sidewalk issue in Scott’s Addition is unacceptable. “I’ve discovered a report when I first got on council about the number of claims that we were paying out due to injuries and it was more than we were spending each year to repair sidewalks and replace them so I think we’re working against ourselves it’s important to stay on top of these things.”

For years, Koontz has made multiple calls, sent e-mails and videos to the city to fix the cracked and crumbled sidewalks. He says because Councilwoman Gray stepped in, the sidewalk outside of his business is now being fixed. He adds that the city told him they would have this sidewalk done in a week – one week ago – but repairs are still underway.

8News asked the city about their plan to fix the sidewalks in Scott’s Addition and according to officials, they’re working on $200,000 worth of sidewalk projects in the area.

But there’s still a lot more that needs to be done.

“According to a report by the city, there are 30 sidewalks that are inadequate and 30 sidewalks that are missing, how did it get to this point?”​ Gray said. “I think that its deteriorated over time.”