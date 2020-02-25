Developer offers $15 million to buy land where Navy Hill failed

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A developer has offered to buy and convert more than 14 acres of downtown property where the Navy Hill redevelopment project was proposed, according to an offer letter sent to city hall.

The $15 million all-cash offer from DC-based Douglas Development Corporation was sent to the Richmond Economic Development Authority, offering to renovate the Richmond Coliseum and turn surrounding public property into mixed-use for residential, office, retail and hotel space.

Richmond City Council threw out the proposed $1.5 billion economic development project known as ‘Navy Hill’ on February 10, after two years of promotion and public information campaigns.

Appearing to be signed by Douglas Development Corp. Founder and President Douglas Jemal, the letter includes a hand-written note:

“I am the right guy for the job!!”

Douglas Development Corp. has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

The City of Richmond has since responded to the $15 million proposal, citing city code does not allow the “unsolicited offer” to be formally considered until “incomplete and/or missing” pieces of information are included in the proposal.



Memo sent to Mayor Stoney and city council members, notifying them of the Douglas Development proposal.

Exempt from the proposal are addresses “of the property being purchased” and “economic benefit to the city including projected investment value, projected tax revenue and projected job creation,” according to a memo sent to Mayor Levar Stoney and City Council members from the city’s Chief Administrative Office.

The city’s memo says the Department of Economic Development is “following up with the proposer to acknowledge receipt of the proposal and to request the incomplete and/or missing information.”

