RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A home run for Richmond! On Monday night the city announced that it reached a deal to build a new baseball stadium, which is expected to be completed by 2026.

But a new diamond for the Flying Squirrels isn’t the only upgrade the city will see. In addition to the new facility with capacity for 10,000 people for the minor league team, there will be housing, hotels, shopping, new businesses and green space in an area known as the Diamond District. The Diamond District will include – and a new baseball stadium

Jason Guillot with RVA Diamond Partners, the developer partnering with the city on the project, says they are also looking forward to making the new district as walker friendly as possible.

“Richmond has been very car centric, right? Like for the last 50 years, we’re trying to be more pedestrian focused moving forward,” Guillot said. “So right outside of the ballpark, we’ll have a wide streetscape, outdoor plazas, pedestrian features, bike lanes and a heavy emphasis on pedestrian infrastructure.”

The project will not come cheap. According to RVA Diamond Partners the Diamond District is estimated to cost around $2.4 billion. But Guillot says the price tag is worth it.

“At the end of the day, its infrastructure, roads, streets, sidewalks, streetlights, all that stuff that the city ultimately will own,” Guillot said. “This was a wise investment to save themselves a lot of interest expense on property.”

The new agreement comes after recent concern about the Flying Squirrels’ future in Richmond. Back in February, Major League Baseball said that the current Diamond had to meet certain facility standards for stadiums. Now, the new agreement is giving the City and its partners more confidence in the Diamond’s future.

“Obviously this is a tremendous and transformational project for the city, for the Flying Squirrels, for VCU, and for kind of the entire community at large,” RVA Diamond Partners said. “And so, it really is a major milestone for us in the city to have crossed this point where we have, we figured out a financing plan.”

The next step is for Richmond City Council to approve a development agreement with the Economic Development Authority (EDA) and VCU. The EDA will also be selling the land for the project to RVA Diamond Partners.

There is no word yet on when that agreement will happen.