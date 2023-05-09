RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During Monday night’s meeting, the Richmond City Council approved the $2.4 billion Diamond District deal, making it the most significant development project in the city’s history.

RVA Diamond Partners, the project developers, will break the project into four phases over the next few years. The council’s agreement with RVA Diamond Partners will allow the transfer of over 60 acres of land on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Hermitage Road to Richmond’s Economic Development Authority.

The first phase of the redevelopment project will include a new baseball stadium to replace The Diamond, which is expected to open in 2026. Other public improvements are 1,100 housing units, a 180-room hotel, 58,000 square feet for retail, an 11-acre public park, and parking.

“I know people are ready to work,” said City Councilwoman Katherine Jordan, who represents Richmond’s 2nd District. “There will be a lot more work to do after tonight to get this project going and shovels in the ground, but I am grateful for where we are right now.”

