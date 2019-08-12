Did you know Market at 25th has a GRTC bus stop?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some big changes to GRTC’s bus system are underway thanks to an investment from the City of Richmond.

“This is one step toward eliminating a food desert,” Mayor Levar Stoney said.

Mayor Stoney took a ride on Route 39, GRTC’s newest bus route, that serves Church Hill and the East End. The service started on August 4.

One of Route 39’s stops is at The Market at 25th, which opened in April.

This is something Mayor Stoney said will be key for people in the area.

“The East End and parts of Southside have been known to be one of the most barren places for grocery stores,” Mayor Stoney said.

Norm Gold, who developed the grocery store, said the new bus route will be a game-changer for many.

“One of the biggest barriers that people told me was transportation,” Gold said. “They couldn’t get here, they couldn’t get around.”

Stoney said almost $800,000 was budgeted toward GRTC to make this happen.

“I think it’s on the City to provide our residents with the opportunity to go out and purchase fresh goods,” Mayor Stoney said.

In addition to the new route, Route 2B extended its service hours and will now operate on Sundays.

Routes 86 and 87, which connect the Southside to Downtown have also extended their service hours.

“That’s extremely important because both of those routes are connecting people on shifts to and from their jobs,” Carrie Rose Pace from GRTC said.

To check out the GRTC service updates, click HERE.