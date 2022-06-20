RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “Dirty Dancing in Concert” is showing at the Altria Theater on Dec. 1 as part of its North American 2022 tour.

The tour, which is meant to celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary, shows “Dirty Dancing” on a full-size movie screen while a band and singers perform the shows live on stage.

This tour is the first time “Dirty Dancing” will be shown in a live film-to-concert setting at the Altria Theater.

After the movie is shown, the performers will have an encore party where attendees can sing and dance to the classic songs from the film.