RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A disabled tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 caused delays for drivers in Richmond Monday morning.

The incident was first reported by VDOT shortly after 7:30 a.m. and was located on I-64 West near the I-95 exit.

According to VDOT, the west center lane was closed for a time but the scene was cleared around 8 a.m.

VDOT also reported a multi-vehicle crash nearby around 7:30 a.m. on the same road but further east of the Chamberlayne Avenue exit. VDOT reports that the west right shoulder is closed.