UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A disabled tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 South is causing a backup in Richmond.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the tractor-trailer is at mile marker 77.4, about halfway between the Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Belvidere Street exits. The southbound right lane is currently closed.
Southbound traffic is currently backed up past the I-95/I-64 interchange. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes.