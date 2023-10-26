UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A disabled tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 South is causing a backup in Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the tractor-trailer is at mile marker 77.4, about halfway between the Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Belvidere Street exits. The southbound right lane is currently closed.

Photo: VDOT

Southbound traffic is currently backed up past the I-95/I-64 interchange. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes.