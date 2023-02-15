RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A disabled tractor-trailer is causing significant backups on Interstates 95 and 64 in Richmond and western Henrico County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the vehicle is at mile marker 77.8, just past the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit. The southbound left lane and center lane are both currently closed.

Traffic on I-64 East is currently backed up to the Staples Mill Road interchange and traffic on I-95 South is currently backed up to the Chamberlayne Road exit. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

