UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, the lane has reopened and the scene is clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A disabled vehicle has closed a northbound lane on the James River Bridge in downtown Richmond and causing a backup on Interstate 95 North.

According to 511 Virginia, the disabled vehicle is on the north end of the bridge at mile marker 74.2, just before the exit to the Downtown Expressway. Traffic is currently backed up across the bridge past the Maury Street exit.

Photo: 511Virginia

Photo: 511Virginia

Drivers looking to travel downtown from Richmond’s Southside are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway camera, visit 511Virginia.