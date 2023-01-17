UPDATE: According to VDOT, the lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A disabled vehicle on the Interstate 95 bridge is causing delays in Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the vehicle is in the northbound lanes at mile marker 74. The northbound right lane and right shoulder are closed, and exit 74A narrows.

Photo: 511Virginia

Photo: 511Virginia

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.