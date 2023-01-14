RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A disabled vehicle on the bridge that takes Interstate 95 over the James River is causing delays for driver looking to get from Richmond’s Southside to downtown.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the disabled vehicle is in the northbound lanes at mile marker 74.1, just before the north end of the bridge. The right shoulder and right lane are currently closed.

Photo: VDOT

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.