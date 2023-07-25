RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tickets to see Disney’s Frozen at the Altria Theatre in Richmond will go on sale this Friday.

There will be 16 performances of Disney’s Frozen at the Altria between Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Sunday, Oct. 22. Performances will take place Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with a matinee at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Frozen’s cast and crew featured several Tony Award nominees and winners, including Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Jennifer Lee, Michael Gandage, Rob Ashford, Christopher Oram and Natasha Katz.





Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher presents Frozen, the North American Tour, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee directed by Michael Grandage with: Lauren Nicole Chapman (Anna)

Tickets will be available on Friday, July 28 at the Altria’s box office, online and by phone at 1-800-514-3849. Tickets for groups of ten or more can be purchased by emailing groups@broadwayinrichmond.com or by calling 804-592-3401.