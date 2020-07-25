Diversity Richmond will give a week’s worth of groceries to 500 families on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Diversity Richmond is holding a food drive in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month on Tuesday, which will benefit a minimum of 500 families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bill Harrison, president and executive director of Diversity Richmond, said the hospitality industry has been especially impacted by the pandemic. He said many workers in this industry are Hispanic, and after a little research Diversity learned one of the biggest issues families in the area are facing is food insecurity.

“This is the United States of America and no one should go to bed hungry, or at least that’s what we at Diversity Richmond believe,” Harrison said.

Harrison said they have gotten a lot of support from the community. He said Diaz Foods donated a lot of food and sold some at cost, as well as a number of other businesses donate money to help buy food for families.

“It’s been very encouraging to see the support for the pandemic has had a negative impact on the community and how communities have come together to help each other respond to this,” he said. “We are all in this together and that’s the biggest reason Diversity Richmond is stepping up to the plate.”

People can come by on Tuesday, July 27, to Diversity Richmond at 1407 Sherwood Ave. to pick up food. Once a person drives up, volunteers will put a week’s worth of groceries in the truck. While Diversity is giving out the food no questions asked, you must arrive in a vehicle to receive it.

“I think that we’re probably going to do this again because the demand is there and the support is there to meet the demand,” Harrison said.

LATEST HEADLINES: