Diversity Richmond hosting second ¡Viva RVA! food drive-thru to help Latino families

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Diversity Richmond is hosting a second drive-thru food distribution aimed at helping 500 Latino families experiencing food insecurity because of COVID-19.

The distribution will take place on October 3rd from 9-11 a.m. at Diversity Richmond located at 1407 Sherwood Avenue. The food distributed will include Latino and Hispanic products.

Food will be distributed first-come, first-serve while supplies last. All you have to do is drive up and open your trunk when it’s your turn in line.

