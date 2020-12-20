Diversity Richmond hosts holiday food drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders facing food needs were able to visit Diversity Richmond on Saturday morning for their holiday food drive.

The non-profit teamed up with FeedMore, Dovin Property Management, Diamonds Direct, Mongrel and Diversity Richmond donors to feed at least 500 families this holiday season through its third food drive of 2020.

The contactless food drive-thru was held from 9 to 11 a.m. Cars just had to pull up and Diversity Richmond volunteers filled their trunk with a week’s supply of groceries.

Diversity Richmond is located at 1407 Sherwood Avenue.

LATEST HEADLINES: