DMV announces new car insurance coverage increase Jan. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Motor Vehicles has announced an increase in vehicle insurance coverage starting Jan. 1, 2022.

The liability insurance coverage requirements will increase twice over the next three years in Virginia.

(Photo released by Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles)

The DMV said that to purchase license plates and title and register a vehicle in Virginia after Jan. 1 2022, people will need to certify the vehicle is covered by the minimum insurance requirements or pay the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee.

Vehicle owners caught driving without insurance or who have not paid the Uninsured Motor

Vehicle Fee will have their driving and vehicle registration privileges suspended, and will have to pay a $600 noncompliance fee to get the privileges restored.