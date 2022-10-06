RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Technological issues in the Department of Motor Vehicles network caused delays in voter registrations in Virginia. Now local election administrators are working overtime to process the applications and notify the voters affected.

It’s unclear how many applications need to be processed, but the Virginia Public Access Project estimates at least 40,000 were impacted.

With elections one month away and early voting underway for congressional races, local election administrators are ensuring voter rolls are updated and those who filed applications are aware of their polling places and precincts.

The backlog of applications, first reported by the Virginia Public Access Project, won’t impact voters, local registrars told 8News, but will increase the workloads of election chiefs and their offices during an already busy time.

